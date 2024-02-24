Head-To-Head Contrast: Dayforce (DAY) vs. Its Peers

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) is one of 440 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Dayforce to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dayforce and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dayforce $1.51 billion $54.80 million 204.06 Dayforce Competitors $2.02 billion $265.22 million 9.12

Dayforce’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dayforce. Dayforce is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dayforce 3.62% 4.55% 1.12% Dayforce Competitors -67.80% -137.13% -8.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Dayforce and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

53.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Dayforce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dayforce and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dayforce 0 2 1 0 2.33 Dayforce Competitors 2136 14363 29072 738 2.61

Dayforce presently has a consensus price target of $77.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.81%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 4.48%. Given Dayforce’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dayforce is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Dayforce has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dayforce’s rivals have a beta of 0.39, meaning that their average stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dayforce rivals beat Dayforce on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market. The company also provides Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services. It sells its solutions through direct sales force and third-party channels. The company was formerly known as Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and changed its name to Dayforce Inc. in February 2024. Dayforce Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

