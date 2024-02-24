Head-To-Head Survey: Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) & Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS)

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) and Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Vitesse Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $2.30 billion 1.19 $226.55 million $0.16 37.25 Vitesse Energy $300.07 million 2.12 $118.90 million N/A N/A

Kosmos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Vitesse Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

91.2% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of Vitesse Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Vitesse Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy 4.41% 38.42% 7.18% Vitesse Energy -7.35% -1.09% -0.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kosmos Energy and Vitesse Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 0 1 6 0 2.86 Vitesse Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00

Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus price target of $9.53, suggesting a potential upside of 59.97%. Vitesse Energy has a consensus price target of $27.13, suggesting a potential upside of 26.28%. Given Kosmos Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than Vitesse Energy.

Summary

Kosmos Energy beats Vitesse Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also undertakes a proven basin exploration program in Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Kosmos Energy Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Vitesse Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vitesse Energy, Inc. focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in North Dakota and Montana. It also owns non-operated interests in oil and gas properties in Colorado and Wyoming. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.