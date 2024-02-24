Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 8,207 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 307.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth $34,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pool in the third quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Pool by 96.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $387.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $385.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $307.77 and a 1 year high of $406.74.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on POOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.38.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

