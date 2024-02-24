Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $1,989,741.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,422.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.42. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $74.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.93 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.85%. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

