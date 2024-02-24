Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 310,000 Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 310,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.31% of Viking Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 20.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 67,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after acquiring an additional 27,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 312,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $37.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $38.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VKTX. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Articles

