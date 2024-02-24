Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 52.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 82,900 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBF. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 527.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,193,000 after buying an additional 442,730 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 199.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,058,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,662,000 after buying an additional 499,505 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 84.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,410,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,491,000 after acquiring an additional 645,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 486,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $20,645,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,062,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,916,155.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 486,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $20,645,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,062,998 shares in the company, valued at $554,916,155.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,268,200 shares of company stock worth $54,251,872. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.72.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

PBF Energy Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

