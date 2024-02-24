Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $4 Million Stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,634 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.14% of Knife River worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Knife River in the second quarter valued at about $256,508,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Knife River during the second quarter worth $74,029,000. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,800,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,169,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Knife River during the second quarter worth $46,886,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KNF. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Knife River in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their price target on Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Knife River has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Shares of Knife River stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Knife River Co. has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $73.35.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Knife River had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $646.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.47 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

