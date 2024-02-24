Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,016 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.09% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $99.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.58. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.86 and a 12-month high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $64,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $64,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,914 shares of company stock valued at $191,339 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

