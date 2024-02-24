Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $4.45 Million in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in ORIX by 21.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in ORIX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in ORIX by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ORIX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IX shares. StockNews.com raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

ORIX Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:IX opened at $103.86 on Friday. ORIX Co. has a 1 year low of $79.64 and a 1 year high of $105.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.46 and a 200-day moving average of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.79.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

