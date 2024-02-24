Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 50,476 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 48.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50,476 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $85.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.58 and its 200 day moving average is $69.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $86.33.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Several brokerages have commented on WRB. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.56.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

