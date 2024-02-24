Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 6,269 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,269 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 522.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMG has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AMG stock opened at $157.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.03 and its 200 day moving average is $139.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $163.93.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.98 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 32.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

