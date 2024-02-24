Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 6,500 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.15% of Patterson Companies worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PDCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,778,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 315.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,636,000 after acquiring an additional 676,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,847,000 after acquiring an additional 587,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 35.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,061,000 after buying an additional 503,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 93.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,266,000 after buying an additional 381,278 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average of $29.86.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

In other news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at $585,892.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,892.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDCO. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

