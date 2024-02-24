Hedera (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 24th. In the last week, Hedera has traded 35.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $3.74 billion and $115.15 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00071250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00024193 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00020135 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006887 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,679,155,195 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,679,155,195.123905 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10822766 USD and is down -3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 222 active market(s) with $153,807,845.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

