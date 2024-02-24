Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.74

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.74 and last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 281377 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HTGC shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Compass Point lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.48 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 73.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 69.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1,567.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,433,000 after buying an additional 1,265,008 shares during the period. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth $10,922,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,414,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,254,000 after purchasing an additional 381,318 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,706,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 491.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 203,914 shares in the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

