Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Tops $3.94 on Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for about $3.94 or 0.00007719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $144.07 million and $3,500.05 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00015840 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001386 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00014685 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,084.75 or 0.99971627 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.61 or 0.00181231 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009441 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.92247585 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

