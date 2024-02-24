Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Position Increased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 18,061 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Hess worth $29,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Hess by 30.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 24.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Stock Performance

HES stock opened at $149.11 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $113.82 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.20. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Argus raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

