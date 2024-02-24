HI (HI) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

HI (HI) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 24th. HI has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $507,743.66 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HI has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00015704 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001432 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00014759 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,121.19 or 0.99969887 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.20 or 0.00184205 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00009522 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000056 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,302,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00050471 USD and is down -6.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $429,507.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.