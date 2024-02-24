HNI (NYSE:HNI) Announces Earnings Results

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. HNI had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HNI Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE HNI traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $43.09. 396,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. HNI has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $44.10.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. HNI’s payout ratio is 125.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HNI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HNI by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,420,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,100,000 after buying an additional 836,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,268,000 after purchasing an additional 54,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,297,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,754,000 after purchasing an additional 173,124 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,310,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,268,000 after purchasing an additional 101,891 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,260,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,087,000 after purchasing an additional 45,858 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

