Hollencrest Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Allbirds were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

BIRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $1.80 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.35.

Allbirds stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. Allbirds, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

