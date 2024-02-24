Hollencrest Capital Management Buys 50 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Saturday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $232.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.38. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

