Hollencrest Capital Management Buys Shares of 2,391 Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 52,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 23,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

AVDV opened at $61.94 on Friday. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $54.17 and a twelve month high of $62.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.