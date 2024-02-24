Hollencrest Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Shopify by 4.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,315 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 242,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 12.3% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,851,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,047,000 after purchasing an additional 202,704 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 49.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $76.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $97.95 billion, a PE ratio of 847.21 and a beta of 2.27.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

