Hollencrest Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 170.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLVM. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Sylvamo by 80.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sylvamo by 389.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLVM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

SLVM stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average of $45.97. Sylvamo Co. has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $57.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.34. Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

In related news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

