Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $30,000 in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 1,430.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 16,329 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 2,871.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 55,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 53,492 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $608,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSEARCA:DUST opened at $13.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $16.55.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (DUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. DUST was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

