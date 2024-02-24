Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New Investment in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAVA. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CAVA Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CAVA Group by 190.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

CAVA stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.84. CAVA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $58.10.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAVA shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CAVA Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Argus assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CAVA Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

