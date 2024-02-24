Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 105,899 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,899 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $162.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $162.41.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.