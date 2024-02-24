Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 15,594 Shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its stake in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,594 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in F&G Annuities & Life were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth $637,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth $4,921,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth $869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FG shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

F&G Annuities & Life Price Performance

Shares of FG opened at $40.55 on Friday. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $48.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

F&G Annuities & Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently -175.00%.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements.

