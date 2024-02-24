Hollencrest Capital Management Trims Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 34,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 847.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 64,459 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $98.95 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $105.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.03. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

