holoride Trading 7.7% Higher This Week (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One holoride token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a total market capitalization of $16.68 million and approximately $168,994.13 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,957.33 or 0.05783200 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00071025 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00021666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00024288 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00020043 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.02007812 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $156,445.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

