HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Lifted to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on HomeTrust Bancshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on HomeTrust Bancshares from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HomeTrust Bancshares has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.98. HomeTrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $454.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.66 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 18.77%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Articles

