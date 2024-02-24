Horizen One Day Volume Hits $11.04 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last week, Horizen has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $150.74 million and $11.04 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.25 or 0.00020069 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00054054 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00047756 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,703,638 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

