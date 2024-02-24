H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II Sells 85,921 Shares

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $4,228,172.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,171,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

H&R Block Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $49.12 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average is $43.90.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.31. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 227.22% and a net margin of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. H&R Block’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRB shares. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

