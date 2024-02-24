Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 18,262 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 36.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $30,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDS opened at $463.46 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $487.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $466.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.54.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total value of $1,358,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,782.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total value of $1,358,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,782.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total value of $475,819.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,805 shares of company stock worth $8,164,021. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

