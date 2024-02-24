Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 255,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,908 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $24,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.17.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $112.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.55. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $114.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,961 shares of company stock worth $1,419,312 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

