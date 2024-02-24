Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $21.26 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 486,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,237 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after buying an additional 35,622 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA opened at $48.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $48.91. The stock has a market cap of $120.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

