HSBC (LON:HSBA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HSBC to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.32) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 789.86 ($9.95).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 597.20 ($7.52) on Wednesday. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 512.30 ($6.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 665.60 ($8.38). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 617.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 615.46. The firm has a market cap of £114.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 663.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,444.44%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

