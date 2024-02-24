Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Hub Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ HUBG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,503. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.11.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,689,000 after buying an additional 29,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,729,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,265,000 after buying an additional 49,438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hub Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,999,000 after buying an additional 29,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hub Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,643,000 after buying an additional 45,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Hub Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,152,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,737,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

(Get Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.