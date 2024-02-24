Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Lowered to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $7.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

HPP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.83.

NYSE:HPP opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $920.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.37. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.92.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $223.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.93 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barry A. Sholem acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,477.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Barry A. Sholem bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,477.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $71,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 116,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,694.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,343,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,730,000 after purchasing an additional 148,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,584,000 after acquiring an additional 160,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $101,242,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,164,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,674,000 after acquiring an additional 875,483 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6,191.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,393,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

