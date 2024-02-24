Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 84.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HUM. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Argus raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $362.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $342.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

