HUNT (HUNT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $78.81 Million

HUNT (HUNT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One HUNT token can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HUNT has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $78.81 million and $21.42 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT was first traded on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is the cornerstone of the Hunt Town ecosystem, utilizing the ERC20 protocol to simplify builder onboarding. Essential for minting HUNT Building NFTs, users lock-up 1,000 tokens for a year, lending tangible value to each NFT and regulating token circulation. Hunt Town offers diverse Web3 tools, with HUNT as the access currency, and promotes a fair-launch model for new platform collaborations. Founded by YoungHwi Cho and Sebastian Kim, its capped supply stands at 198,912,688 HUNT as of November 17, 2022. The Town Hall Contract, lacking upgradeability or admin functions, safeguards token processes. HUNT’s adaptability extends to platforms like Nomadtask and Neverlose Money, emphasizing its multifaceted role in the crypto realm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

