Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HUN. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Huntsman from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.40.

NYSE:HUN opened at $26.13 on Friday. Huntsman has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Huntsman had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 179.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

