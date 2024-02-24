iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Lowered to C$102.00 at National Bankshares

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$104.00 to C$102.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IAG. CIBC raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iA Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$69.85.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on iA Financial

iA Financial Stock Performance

iA Financial Increases Dividend

IAG opened at C$86.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$90.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$87.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.48. iA Financial has a 12-month low of C$77.61 and a 12-month high of C$93.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. iA Financial’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total value of C$455,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total transaction of C$455,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total value of C$591,521.45. Insiders have sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,447 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About iA Financial

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.