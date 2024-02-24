ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Up 7.7%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.13 and last traded at $5.04. 1,808,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 3,271,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

ImmunityBio Stock Down 33.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.03.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in ImmunityBio by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 14.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 200.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 162,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 108,431 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 34.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,557 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.