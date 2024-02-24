Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an underperform rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:IRT opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.40 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -914.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 157.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 176.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 240.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.