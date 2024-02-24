Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $17.50, but opened at $20.06. Indivior shares last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 40,022 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. Indivior had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 403.64%. The firm had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDV. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Indivior in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Indivior in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Indivior Stock Performance

About Indivior

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.82. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1,063.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

