Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IR. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Cfra upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.64.

NYSE IR opened at $90.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.76. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $51.84 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

