Insider Buying: Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) CEO Acquires $10,939.20 in Stock

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) CEO James R. Barlow bought 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $10,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,075. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Stock Performance

Shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 6.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

