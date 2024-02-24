Insider Buying: Journeo plc (LON:JNEO) Insider Buys £24,999.21 in Stock

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Free Report) insider Barnaby Kent acquired 9,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of £24,999.21 ($31,477.22).

Shares of JNEO opened at GBX 254 ($3.20) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £41.83 million, a PE ratio of 1,494.12 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42. Journeo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 132 ($1.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 298.44 ($3.76). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 274.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 233.99.

About Journeo

Journeo plc provides solutions to the transport community that captures, processes, and displays essential information to enhance journeys in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company operates in two segments, Fleet Systems and Passenger Systems. It offers passenger transport infrastructure systems, such as bay, stretched in-shelter, summary, full-color LED, low-power E-ink, and solar-powered TFT displays, as well as interactive wayfinding totems, air quality sensors, in-shelter closed circuit television (CCTV), and bus station Wi-Fi.

