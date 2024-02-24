Insider Buying: Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) Insider Buys A$39,578.00 in Stock

Metcash Limited (ASX:MTSGet Free Report) insider Mark Johnson bought 11,000 shares of Metcash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.60 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of A$39,578.00 ($25,867.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.

