Insider Buying: Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) Insider Buys A$39,578.00 in Stock

Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS – Get Free Report) insider Mark Johnson bought 11,000 shares of Metcash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.60 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of A$39,578.00 ($25,867.97).

Metcash Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get Metcash alerts:

Metcash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.

Receive News & Ratings for Metcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metcash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.