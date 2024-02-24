Insider Buying: Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) Insider Buys A$39,578.00 in Stock

Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS – Get Free Report) insider Mark Johnson bought 11,000 shares of Metcash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.60 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of A$39,578.00 ($25,867.97).
Metcash Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Metcash Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Metcash
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Metcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metcash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.