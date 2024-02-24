Insider Buying: Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Senior Officer Purchases C$16,214.00 in Stock

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Joanna Kathryn Scott acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.74 per share, with a total value of C$16,214.00.

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$15.06 on Friday. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$12.82 and a 52-week high of C$16.43. The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.61.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

